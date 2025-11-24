Adebayo provided 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 127-117 victory over the 76ers.

The double-double was his fifth of the season in 11 games, marking his first since Nov. 3. Adebayo has looked good in three contests since returning from a toe injury, averaging 18.7 points, 9.0 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.7 blocks in 30.3 minutes per contest.