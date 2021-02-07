Adebayo ended with 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 victory over the Knicks.

Adebayo continues to put together a largely under-the-radar season, currently sitting inside the top-25 in standard leagues. He has been helped by the fact the Heat have been without a number of players for long stretches, something that will hopefully rectify itself for the sake of the team. That said, he is simply an incredible player and should be a lock to finish inside the top-30 when all is said and done.