Adebayo posted 23 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 42 minutes in Monday's 119-109 win over the 76ers.

Adebayo put up fewer than 12 shot attempts for the first time since Feb. 21 but got to the charity stripe often. He finished as Miami's second-leading scorer following a four-game stretch in which he averaged 16.0 points on 30.3 percent shooting from the field. The star big man also grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds, securing his fourth straight double-double and 31st on the campaign. Additionally, he led the Heat in assists and finished one dime shy of tying his season high.