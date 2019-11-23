Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-doubles in victory
Adebayo totaled 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 116-108 victory over the Bulls.
Adebayo was at it again during Friday's game, dominating the Bulls' interior, ending with another double-double. As well as consistent production on the boards, Adebayo is averaging a combined 3.2 defensive stats thus far. He is the 37th ranked player in standard formats and there is scope for the to improve if he can increase his efficiency from the charity stripe.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Adds four steals in win•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Rolls to third straight double-double•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Fills stat sheet in Thursday's win•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Logs 18 points, 14 boards in win•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Fills stat sheet against Suns•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Pulls down 11 boards in loss•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...