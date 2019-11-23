Adebayo totaled 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 116-108 victory over the Bulls.

Adebayo was at it again during Friday's game, dominating the Bulls' interior, ending with another double-double. As well as consistent production on the boards, Adebayo is averaging a combined 3.2 defensive stats thus far. He is the 37th ranked player in standard formats and there is scope for the to improve if he can increase his efficiency from the charity stripe.