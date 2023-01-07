Adebayo closed with 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 104-96 victory over Phoenix.

Adebayo notched his 19th double-double and increased his double-double streak to three games in Friday's win. Adebayo has a solid six-year resume with the Heat as a dependable source of rebounds, but it's hi scoring ability that's taken a leap this season. He's currently on pace to beat his best seasonal average by over two points and has logged seven performances with 30-plus points.