Adebayo collected 15 points (3-7 FG, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Friday's 91-85 win over the Bucks.

Adebayo outpaced starter Hassan Whiteside in minutes by six due to the latter's foul trouble, leading to his third double-double in five February contests. The 20-year-old rookie has encouragingly logged at least 24 minutes in four of those games, a tangible uptick from the 20.1 minutes he averaged in January. If he proves capable of churning out a similar caliber of production on a more consistent basis, Adebayo could retain his expanded role in the frontcourt rotation moving forward, upping his emerging fantasy value across all formats in the process.