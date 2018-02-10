Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-doubles off bench again Friday
Adebayo collected 15 points (3-7 FG, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Friday's 91-85 win over the Bucks.
Adebayo outpaced starter Hassan Whiteside in minutes by six due to the latter's foul trouble, leading to his third double-double in five February contests. The 20-year-old rookie has encouragingly logged at least 24 minutes in four of those games, a tangible uptick from the 20.1 minutes he averaged in January. If he proves capable of churning out a similar caliber of production on a more consistent basis, Adebayo could retain his expanded role in the frontcourt rotation moving forward, upping his emerging fantasy value across all formats in the process.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-double off bench Monday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Heads back to bench•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Struggles in start versus Pistons•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Will start Saturday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Grabs 13 boards in Saturday's win•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...