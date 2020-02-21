Adebayo posted 28 points (9-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 19 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Hawks.

Adebayo won the Skills Challenge over the All-Star weekend, and put those skills on display in this one, posting an absolutely monstrous stat line. The first-time All-Star is having an impressive season, posting top 50 value on the back of his 15.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.