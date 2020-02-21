Play

Adebayo posted 28 points (9-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 19 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Hawks.

Adebayo won the Skills Challenge over the All-Star weekend, and put those skills on display in this one, posting an absolutely monstrous stat line. The first-time All-Star is having an impressive season, posting top 50 value on the back of his 15.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories