Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-doubles with 28 and 19
Adebayo posted 28 points (9-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 19 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Hawks.
Adebayo won the Skills Challenge over the All-Star weekend, and put those skills on display in this one, posting an absolutely monstrous stat line. The first-time All-Star is having an impressive season, posting top 50 value on the back of his 15.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...