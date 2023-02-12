Adebayo amassed 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 43 minutes during Saturday's 107-103 overtime win over the Magic.

Adebayo made up for the lackluster scoring output by turning in his best rebounding mark of the campaign while offering better-than-usual contributions in the assists and steals columns. Though Adebayo took more of a back seat on the offensive end behind Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent on Saturday, that typically hasn't been the case of late. Dating back to the start of the new year, Adebayo is averaging 22.2 points on 15.9 field-goal attempts per game over his 19 appearances.