Heat's Bam Adebayo: Doubtful for Monday
Adebayo (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Monday's preseason tilt with the Magic, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
The fact that Adebayo isn't being ruled out entirely is at least encouraging that he's inching towards a return, though the full expectation is that he'll ultimately be ruled out Monday. The Heat will have two more tune-up opportunities Wednesday and Friday before kicking off the regular season on Oct. 17, but it's unclear if Adebayo will be able to make enough progress to get cleared for either of those matchups.
