Heat's Bam Adebayo: Downgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adebayo (calf) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Adebayo appears likely to miss his first game since Dec. 27 -- he was previously labeled as questionable. With this news, Kel'el Ware could step into a major role as Miami's starting center, making him a popular target in daily formats.
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