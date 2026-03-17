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Adebayo (calf) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Adebayo appears likely to miss his first game since Dec. 27 -- he was previously labeled as questionable. With this news, Kel'el Ware could step into a major role as Miami's starting center, making him a popular target in daily formats.

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