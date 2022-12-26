Adebayo (illness/head) has been downgraded to out for Monday's matchup against the Timberwolves.

Adebayo was initially listed as questionable with a right shoulder sprain, but he now appears on the official injury report listed as out with a head injury and a non-COVID-19-related ailment. The extent of both issues remain unclear, but the talented center will be sidelined for at least one game. Dewayne Dedmon (foot) has also been ruled out for Monday's contest, so two-way big man Orlando Robinson could end up seeing a sizable role as Miami's starting center.