Adebayo finished Sunday's win over the Nets with 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes.

With Jimmy Butler (ankle) unavailable, Adebayo served as the engine of Miami's offense. His 21 points led all Heat scorers, with the final two coming via a contested jumper over DeAndre Jordan as time expired. Adebayo notched his second double-double in four games, though he did commit seven turnovers -- tied for his second-most in any game this season.