Adebayo amassed 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 99-96 win over the Magic.

Adebayo was everywhere for the City and posted a solid stat line across the board, but perhaps most importantly, he drained the game-winning shot in a surprisingly low-scoring contest. Adebayo has been outstanding for the Heat in recent weeks, and he's averaging 22.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.