Adebayo will start Saturday against Washington, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Hassan Whiteside sidelined due to a hip injury, Adebayo will get the start in a key game for the Heat. The 20-year-old is averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game this season. Adebayo has big shoes to fill as he looks to give his team quality minutes against the Wizards.