Heat's Bam Adebayo: Drops 17 points and eight dimes
Adebayo posted 17 points (5-8 FG, 7-10 FT), 11 boards, eight assists, one steal and one block in a loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.
Adebayo matched his season-high in assists in this one, and has been on fire lately. With the increase in playing time this season, Adebayo is seeing career-highs in every counting stat, as well as field-goal percentage. The only category fantasy owners are clamoring for now is free-throw percentage. After he swished 73.5 percent of his shots at the line last season, Adebayo should be able to get his current average of 65 percent a little higher.
