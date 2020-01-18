Adebayo scored 21 points (7-11 FG, 7-10 FT) in a win over the Thunder on Friday, adding eight rebounds, five assists and one block in 32 minutes.

Posting career-highs virtually across the board this season, Adebayo has proven to be one of those valuable fantasy assets who can contribute in almost every category. With the Heat currently holding the second seed in the Eastern Conference, the 22-year old's production at 34.3 minutes per game is looking pretty reliable. As the clear top option in this team's frontcourt, there's no reason to think Adebayo will slow down now.