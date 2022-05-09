Adebayo ended with 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-108 loss to the 76ers.

Aside from ending three boards away from what would've been his second double-double of the series -- and fourth in the current playoff run -- Adebayo was efficient on offense, missing just three shots while ending as the team's second-best scorer behind Jimmy Butler's 40-point haul. Adebayo seems to be adjusting to facing Embiid, as he bounced back from a Game 3 effort in which he only posted nine points (2-9 FG, 5-8 FT) and three rebounds across 34 minutes.