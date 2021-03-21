Adebayo tallied 29 points (11-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Pacers.

The 23-year-old scored his highest point total since Jan. 23. Over his last four games since returning from a four-game absence due to right knee tendinitis, Adebayo is averaging 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds with modest production across the board while shooting 53 percent from the field. The fourth-year center is also averaging 31.8 minutes over his past four games and should continue playing between 30-35 minutes a game as long as his knee holds up.