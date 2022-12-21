Adebayo closed with 27 points (12-15 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 113-103 loss to the Bulls.

Adebayo only missed three shots from the field and ended four assists away from a triple-double, so he delivered on both ends of the court in this one. He was tasked with a bigger responsibility on offense due to the absence of Jimmy Butler (illness) and was up to the task, scoring 20-plus points for the third time across his last four games. He's averaging 21.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in December.