Adebayo had 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and two blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 104-100 loss to Cleveland.

Adebayo was efficient from the field and missed just three of his 11 shots from the field, but he failed to contribute in peripheral categories. He's now scored 15-plus points in five games in a row, but his fantasy value lies in his ability to stuff the stat sheet, not just in his scoring prowess.