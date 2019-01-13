Heat's Bam Adebayo: Ekes out double-double in start
Adebayo scored 11 points (3-6 FG, 5-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 win over the Grizzlies.
While it was hardly a dominant performance, Adebayo did record his fifth double-double of the season, and first in over a month, in his sixth start. Hassan Whiteside only missed this game due to an illness, however, and once he's 100 percent Adebayo will return to a bench role.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...