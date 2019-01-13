Adebayo scored 11 points (3-6 FG, 5-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 win over the Grizzlies.

While it was hardly a dominant performance, Adebayo did record his fifth double-double of the season, and first in over a month, in his sixth start. Hassan Whiteside only missed this game due to an illness, however, and once he's 100 percent Adebayo will return to a bench role.