Adebayo scored 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-9 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 win over the Warriors.

Getting the start in place of Hassan Whiteside (hip) Adebayo came through with his sixth double-double of the season, but his first in over a month. It's unclear at this point how long Whiteside might be sidelined, but last time he missed any significant action, Adebayo averaged 12.8 points, 8.3 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 29.3 minutes over four games in mid-December.