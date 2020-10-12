Adebayo notched 25 points (10-15 FG, 5-9 FG), 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 42 minutes during Sunday's 106-93 loss against the Lakers in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Adebayo struggled with an injury during the Finals and missed two of the six games against the Lakers, but he saved the best for last with an impressive performance in Game 6 -- it was his 11th double-double of the playoffs and the seventh one where he scored at least 20 points. Adebayo settled as Miami's second go-to player on offense during the playoffs and averaged 17.8 points with 10.3 rebounds per game in Miami's impressive run to the NBA Finals.