Adebayo notched 38 points (12-16 FG, 14-14 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 victory over the Pacers.

The huge performance ties Adebayo's season scoring high, a mark he set Nov. 25 against the Wizards. The 25-year-old center has hit for at least 30 points in three of the last seven games, averaging 24.4 points, 9.3 boards, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals over that stretch while shooting 57.7 percent from the floor and 82.7 percent from the free-throw line.