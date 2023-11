Adebayo (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Knicks and said he expects to play, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo was surprisingly ruled out for Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers after initially being listed as probable, but it appears he'll return to action after just a one-game absence. Over his last 10 appearances, Adebayo has averaged 22.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.6 minutes per game.