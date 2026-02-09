This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Expected to play Monday
Adebayo is probable for Monday's game against the Jazz with right hip tightness.
Adebayo is likely to play the second half of Miami's back-to-back set. The star big man has averaged 21.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.5 minutes per contest in his last 10 games.