Adebayo (quadriceps) will warm up with the intention of playing in Sunday's Game 4 against the Hawks.

Adebayo continues to be listed on the injury report during the first-round series, but the injury hasn't been an issue for the big man, who has averaged 9.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.0 minutes during the first three games of the first-round series.