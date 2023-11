Adebayo (hip) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Pacers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo continues to deal with a nagging hip injury but isn't expected to miss Thursday's contest. The star big man has seen an uptick in his production recently, averaging 24.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 36.0 minutes across his previous 10 appearances.