Heat's Bam Adebayo: Expected to start Monday
Adebayo is expected to start at center Tuesday against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Adebayo will step into the starting lineup for the first time all season with Hassan Whiteside (knee) unavailable. The big man played a season-high 31 minutes against the Hawks on Saturday, though he finished with just two points and seven rebounds.
