Adebayo (hip) expects to play Tuesday against the Pistons, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo said Monday that he isn't 100 percent, but he'll likely be able to return from a one-game absence due to his hip contusion. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 16.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 37.0 minutes per game.