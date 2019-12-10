Adebayo (groin) is expected to play Tuesday against Atlanta, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo was initially listed as questionable as of Monday, but after shootaround Tuesday, he's been bumped up to probable. Expect Adebayo to start at his usual center spot on a night when the Heat will be without both Goran Dragic and Justise Winslow. In his last game Sunday against Chicago, Adebayo played a season-high 41 minutes and had 21 points, 13 boards, six assists and three steals.