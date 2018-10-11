Heat's Bam Adebayo: Explodes in preseason victory
Adebayo had 26 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five steals, three assists, and three blocks in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 140-128 preseason victory over the Pelicans.
Adebayo was given the starting nod with a number of Heat players resting and he took full advantage with an amazing performance. The Pelicans were also resting a number of starters and this worked in Adebayo's favor as he went off on both ends of the floor. Fantasy owners need to pump the brakes before getting too excited, however, as opportunities like this are certainly not going to come along with any regularity. He is behind Hassan Whiteside and Kelly Olynyk at this stage and will likely be limited to purely backup minutes. The frontcourt situation is somewhat volatile in Miami and while he will start as the backup, Adebayo could eventually play himself into more meaningful minutes as the season progresses. He is more of a late-round flier at this stage.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.