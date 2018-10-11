Adebayo had 26 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five steals, three assists, and three blocks in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 140-128 preseason victory over the Pelicans.

Adebayo was given the starting nod with a number of Heat players resting and he took full advantage with an amazing performance. The Pelicans were also resting a number of starters and this worked in Adebayo's favor as he went off on both ends of the floor. Fantasy owners need to pump the brakes before getting too excited, however, as opportunities like this are certainly not going to come along with any regularity. He is behind Hassan Whiteside and Kelly Olynyk at this stage and will likely be limited to purely backup minutes. The frontcourt situation is somewhat volatile in Miami and while he will start as the backup, Adebayo could eventually play himself into more meaningful minutes as the season progresses. He is more of a late-round flier at this stage.