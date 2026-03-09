Heat's Bam Adebayo: Extends 20-point streak Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adebayo amassed 24 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 121-110 win over the Pistons.
Adebayo fell one board short of what would've been his 26th double-double of the campaign. The six dimes were the star big man's most since the Jan. 28 loss to Orlando, and Adebayo is riding a six-game streak with at least 20 points. During this span, Adebayo has averaged 24.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 34.0 minutes per game.
