Adebayo finished with eight points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 113-109 loss to the Mavericks.

Adebayo struggled offensively, missing all five of his three-point attempts and finishing in single digits for the second time this season. He made up for it with strong contributions elsewhere, finishing with at least two tallies in each of the other four major categories. His scoring limitations are worth monitoring, as he's still finding his footing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, Adebayo's rebounding and defensive contributions provide a useful floor even when his shot isn't falling. But even with solid peripheral contributions, this has been a disappointing start to the season for the big man, who averaged 20.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in the 2025-26 regular season.