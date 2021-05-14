Adebayo finished Thursday's win over the 76ers with 18 points (9-13 FG), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one blocked shot across 35 minutes.

The big man's all-around skills were on full display in the win as he led Miami in both boards and dimes while finishing tied for second in scoring. He narrowly missed notching his third triple-double of the campaign. Adebayo has continued to grow in his fourth NBA campaign, averaging career-best per-game marks of 18.9 points and 5.4 assists to go along with 9.0 rebounds per contest.