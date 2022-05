Adebayo finished Monday's 106-92 victory over the 76ers with 24 points (8-10 FG, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes.

Adebayo bullied Philadelphia starter DeAndre Jordan out of the game within the first three minutes. He's a mismatch nightmare with the 76ers lacking Joel Embiid (orbital). After a quiet start to the postseason, Adebayo has averaged 22.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists across his last two games.