Heat's Bam Adebayo: Fills box score in victory
Adebayo finished with 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 22 minutes during Monday's 107-82 victory over Memphis.
Adebayo came off the bench once again, but outplayed Kelly Olynyk, finishing with 14 points. While the points are nice, he demonstrated his defensive upside by gathering two steals and two blocks. Over his last seven games, he is averaging 1.3 steals and 1.0 block. While these don't jump off the page, it shows what he could do with more minutes. This boost remains short-term, however, and will disappear once Hassan Whiteside (knee) returns to action.
