Adebayo posted 16 points (4-10 FG, 8-12 FG), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pacers.

Adebayo once again proved why he's one of the most versatile big men in the league, as he ended just two rebounds and three assists shy of putting up a triple-double. Adebayo has also scored at least 15 points in eight games in a row, a span in which he's grabbed at least eight boards in every single outing as well.