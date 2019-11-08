Adebayo had 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block during Miami's 124-108 win at Phoenix on Thursday.

This was Adebayo's fourth double-double of the season, and the fifth game he grabs 10 or more rebounds and/or registers multiple blocks. The scoring numbers should remain in the low-tens, but he does enough on the glass and defensively to be a solid fantasy asset on a nightly basis. He should have a tough matchup Friday on the road against the Lakers, though.