Adebayo recorded 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-113 defeat to the Nets.

The 22-year-old unimpressed in the rebounding department, but it was a small price to pay for what he did on offense. The third-year center primarily focused on using the paint to both score baskets himself and distribute the ball to charging perimeter teammates. Adebayo has recently been shooting amazingly well, posting 17.8 points per game via 78 percent from the floor since the new year.