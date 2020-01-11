Heat's Bam Adebayo: Fills stat sheet Friday
Adebayo recorded 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-113 defeat to the Nets.
The 22-year-old unimpressed in the rebounding department, but it was a small price to pay for what he did on offense. The third-year center primarily focused on using the paint to both score baskets himself and distribute the ball to charging perimeter teammates. Adebayo has recently been shooting amazingly well, posting 17.8 points per game via 78 percent from the floor since the new year.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Well-rounded effort in win•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-double in loss to Magic•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Solid line in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Another huge game Friday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Another well-rounded stat line•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Rough shooting but solid overall•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.