Adebayo posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 144-97 loss against the Bucks.

Adebayo was one of two starters that scored in double digits for the Heat, and the big man has been quite steady when it comes to his production this season with three double-digit scoring outputs in an equal number of games. He hasn't been the stat-stuffing machine he was last season. but Adebayo has a big-enough role on offense to believe he should turn things around sooner than later.