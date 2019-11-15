Heat's Bam Adebayo: Fills stat sheet in Thursday's win
Adebayo recorded 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and one block in 40 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 win over the Cavaliers.
Adebayo has combined for 34 points and 29 rebounds across the last two contests, and he contributed across multiple categories in this one. He has established himself as the one of the league's most well-rounded big men, making things happen as a distributor, finisher and defender. Saturday's matchup versus the Pelicans will likely feature no shortage of possessions, as New Orleans prefers to push the tempo.
