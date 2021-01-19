Adebayo registered 28 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 35 minutes in Monday's win over the Pistons.

Adebayo registered his third double-double of the season, and while he still remains a jack-of-all-trades player capable of filling up the stat sheet on a nightly basis, he has embraced a bigger role offensively in 2020-21. He has scored at least 20 points in five games already, including his last two contests since returning from a two-game absence due to the league's health and safety protocols last week.