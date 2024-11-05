Adebayo logged 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 111-110 loss to Sacramento.

The Heat came up short Monday in a thrilling contest, but Adebayo made his presence felt on both ends of the court with a dominant effort -- he recorded at least three tallies in each of the five major categories while shooting at an efficient clip from the floor. Adebayo has endured a relatively slow start as a scoring weapon, as he's surpassed the 15-point mark in just two of his six contests, but the star big man will continue to deliver value in other areas. Given his history, the 27-year-old should eventually figure things out on the offensive end.