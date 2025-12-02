Adebayo posted 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, four steals and four blocks over 32 minutes during Monday's 140-123 win over the Clippers.

Adebayo strung together his seventh double-double of the regular season Monday and his fourth over his last five games. His 14 rebounds were a season high and he finished as the Heat's second-leading scorer behind Norman Powell (30 points). Adebayo also connected on a career-high five three-pointers, and after averaging 2.8 three-point attempts in the 2024-25 regular season, he has opened the 2025-26 campaign averaging 5.2 attempts from deep per game. In his seven outings since returning from a six-game absence due to a toe injury, Adebayo has averaged 18.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 threes, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals over 30.5 minutes per game.