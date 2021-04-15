Adebayo recorded 21 points (7-16 FG, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Nuggets.

Adebayo has scored more than 20 points in just two of his last eight games, but he's been providing value in other areas of late so his floor hasn't gone down despite the reduction of his scoring figures. Through his last eight appearances, Adebayo is putting up 17.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks across 31.9 minutes per game.