Adebayo chipped in 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-104 loss to Boston. He also had five turnovers.

Adebayo has racked up 10 turnovers through two games thus far, continuing a concerning trend from last season. His 1.31 AST/TO ratio in 2021-22 marked the worst figure of his career. Nonetheless, Adebayo scored efficiently and logged an excellent plus-20 in the box score. He's a centerpiece for Miami in his age-25 season