Adebayo chipped in 14 points (4-14 FG, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 98-90 loss to the Raptors.

On paper, Adebayo had a strong game since he recorded a double-double with multiple blocks and decent passing numbers, but the fact that he needed 14 shots just to score 14 points can't be overlooked. This game might have been an outlier rather than the norm going forward, but it's worth noting that Adebayo is shooting a mere 45.7 percent from the field after his first outings of the season, and while four games is a small sample size, it's worth noting that Adebayo has never shot below the 51-percent mark in any of his previous five seasons in The Association.