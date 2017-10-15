Adebayo tallied 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes in Friday's 119-95 loss to the 76ers.

Make that back-to-back strong performances from the rookie to close out the preseason. He made the most of his minutes with the starters only seeing 10 to 15 minutes of playing time, turning the extra run into a team-high in points and a solid rebound total. Although it remains to be seen what type of role he will have playing behind the likes of Hasaan Whiteside and Kelly Olynyk in the front court, Adebayo has certainly made a case to be in the rotations off the bench when the season tips off Wednesday against the Magic.