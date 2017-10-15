Heat's Bam Adebayo: Flirts with double-double Friday
Adebayo tallied 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes in Friday's 119-95 loss to the 76ers.
Make that back-to-back strong performances from the rookie to close out the preseason. He made the most of his minutes with the starters only seeing 10 to 15 minutes of playing time, turning the extra run into a team-high in points and a solid rebound total. Although it remains to be seen what type of role he will have playing behind the likes of Hasaan Whiteside and Kelly Olynyk in the front court, Adebayo has certainly made a case to be in the rotations off the bench when the season tips off Wednesday against the Magic.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...