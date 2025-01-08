Adebayo closed Tuesday's 114-98 victory over the Warriors with 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 30 minutes.

Although the Warriors put up a fight in the paint behind Trayce Jackson-Davis and Draymond Green, Adebayo received great support from his teammates and was able to post a solid total. The team was likely fatigued after a challenging double-overtime loss to the Kings Monday night, and although Adebayo finished a bit below his usual scoring average, he showed no adverse effects from the back-to-back.